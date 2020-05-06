 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea beefs up entry quarantine amid surge in virus cases from Kuwait: KCDC

By Yonhap
Published : May 6, 2020 - 16:06       Updated : May 6, 2020 - 16:06

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A total of six people who arrived from Kuwait have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the past four days, prompting local health authorities to beef up quarantine operations, they said Wednesday.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said it has strengthened measures against arrivals from Kuwait at Incheon International Airport, the country's main gateway west of Seoul.

"Most of the confirmed cases are workers dispatched at construction sites," KCDC Director-General Jeong Eun-kyeong said during a daily briefing.

The KCDC said it is conducting tests on all of the people from the same sites regardless of symptoms.

Jeong asked local companies to pay keen attention to their dispatched workers.

"It is important to strengthen disinfection measures at construction sites, as there is a high possibility of infections in local communities in Kuwait," Jeong said.

Data from the World Health Organization showed that a total of 5,804 people in Kuwait have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, with the death toll standing at 40.

South Korea reported only two more cases of the virus Wednesday, all of which are imported cases, bringing the nation's total cases to 10,806, according to the KCDC. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114