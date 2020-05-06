 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

LG files over 1,000 patents for steam tech

By Song Su-hyun
Published : May 6, 2020 - 14:04       Updated : May 6, 2020 - 14:11
(LG Electronics)
(LG Electronics)
LG Electronics said Wednesday it has filed over 1,000 patents related to its proprietary steam technology.

The South Korean tech giant has been highlighting the role of steam in home appliances ranging from clothes care systems, dryers and dish washers to ovens, amid the growing interest in health and hygiene in the wake of the coronavirus spread.

Trademarked as TrueSteam, the LG steam technology was first applied to a washing machine in 2005, which helped enhance the washing quality by removing odors, which was certified by Korea Apparel Testing & Research Institute.

The steam with over 100 degrees Celsius water also kills germs in clothes, the company said.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy designated the technology as one of top 10 newest technologies in 2006.

Since then, LG has expanded the steam technology to various home appliances and improved on it.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114