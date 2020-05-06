LG files over 1,000 patents for steam tech

(LG Electronics)
LG Electronics said Wednesday it has filed over 1,000 patents related to its proprietary steam technology.
The South Korean tech giant has been highlighting the role of steam in home appliances ranging from clothes care systems, dryers and dish washers to ovens, amid the growing interest in health and hygiene in the wake of the coronavirus spread.
Trademarked as TrueSteam, the LG steam technology was first applied to a washing machine in 2005, which helped enhance the washing quality by removing odors, which was certified by Korea Apparel Testing & Research Institute.
The steam with over 100 degrees Celsius water also kills germs in clothes, the company said.
The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy designated the technology as one of top 10 newest technologies in 2006.
Since then, LG has expanded the steam technology to various home appliances and improved on it.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)