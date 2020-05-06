 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains

By Yonhap
Published : May 6, 2020 - 09:49       Updated : May 6, 2020 - 09:53
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Seoul stocks opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 23.51 points, or 1.24 percent, to 1,918.88 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

US stocks advanced for a second straight day Tuesday (local time) as investors bet on a gradual reopening of businesses around the country after coronavirus lockdowns.

American stocks also received a boost from a rebound in oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.56 percent to close at 23,883.09, while the Nasdaq rose 1.13 percent to finish at 8,809.12.

In Seoul, most large-cap stocks got off to a solid start.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.62 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 1.11 percent.

South Korea's No. 1 automaker, Hyundai Motor, surged 2.51 percent, while auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis advanced 0.88 percent.

Top chemical firm LG Chem jumped 1.11 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO climbed 0.84 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,223.10 won against the US dollar, up 6.0 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114