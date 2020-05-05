[Newsmaker] BTS label Big Hit Entertainment on bumpy road to public offering

South Korean music label Big Hit Entertainment’s crown jewel BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)



Big Hit Entertainment, one of the largest music labels in South Korea and home to K-pop darlings BTS, has been preparing to go public on the nation’s main Kospi bourse this year on the back of the boy band’s worldwide popularity.



The K-pop band’s latest album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” sold 422,000 album equivalent units in the first week since its release in February, topping the Billboard 200 chart for the fourth time. The K-pop kings recently performed an online concert called “Bang Bang Con,” attracting more than 50 million BTS fans, referred to as its “Army.” It was organized after their offline concerts in Korea and the North American region had been called off early this year due to the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis.



Reflecting the boy band’s astonishing achievements, the company’s profits have grown in recent years. Its sales grew 95 percent on-year to 587.9 billion won ($482.6 million) in 2019, while its operating income increased 17 percent to 97.5 billion won. The label is estimated, by some brokerage firms, to exceed 4 trillion won in value. Its underwriters for the IPO, including NH Investment and Securities, Korea Investment & Securities, JP Morgan and Mirae Asset Daewoo, valued the firm at some 6 trillion won.



Despite Big Hit’s head-turning growth, forecasts for its planned IPO are not all rosy, according to market watchers.



“The IPO will surely draw lots of attention from investors around the world, as well as those BTS fans,” said a source in the local brokerage market, adding “However, there are still a number of challenges that the label has to overcome to hit a home run in the IPO market.”



Some market critics claimed the company has been overvalued, considering market caps of other local entertainment giants. The respective market cap of JYP and SM Entertainment stands at some 736.5 billion won and 647.2 billion won. The 6 trillion-won valuation rivals the nation’s conglomerates, including telecom giants KT and LG Uplus and the Industrial Bank of Korea.



In addition, the K-pop septet is almost the only revenue source of the entertainment company. Few singers under the label have made a major hit yet, while other businesses, including mobile games and online cartoons that utilize intellectual property rights linked to K-pop bands, have fallen far short of proving profitable.







Big Hit Entertainment CEO Bang Si-hyuk speaks during a corporate briefing in Seoul on Feb. 4. (Big Hit Entertainment)