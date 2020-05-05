 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
World

Virus-induced waste piles up, threatening environment

By Lee Jong-min
Published : May 6, 2020 - 09:00       Updated : May 6, 2020 - 09:00
(Reuters-Yonhap)
(Reuters-Yonhap)

Wearing masks has become a “new normal” due to the COVID-19 outbreak. One side effect is the waste resulting from the growing use of face masks.

For instance, disposable masks have washed up on the shores of Hong Kong’s Soko Islands, raising new concerns.

Gary Stokes of marine conservation organization Ocean’s Asia said he picked up 70 masks on a 100-meter stretch of one beach, only to find 30 more a week later. According to Stokes, the masks appear to have come from Hong Kong and mainland China to the uninhabited islands.

Demand for medical supplies has surged in many parts of the world recently. In China, more than 2,500 companies jumped into mask production, producing 116 million masks a day.

Experts said that COVID-19 waste such as masks and latex gloves carelessly discarded in streets can end up in the sea. Environmental groups have been struggling to clean up waste that can threaten marine life.

By Lee Jong-min (ljmclaire@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114