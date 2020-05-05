 Back To Top
From jjapaguri to BTS, big data shows Korean consumers’ taste

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : May 5, 2020 - 17:06       Updated : May 5, 2020 - 17:06
(CJ ENM)
(CJ ENM)


Food products were the most sought items and health supplements saw the biggest increase in demand by South Koreans, while achromatic colors continue to be the favorite hues, big data released by a logistics firm showed Tuesday.

The findings were revealed by logistics firm CJ Logistics in its latest consumer trend report.

After analyzing big data on 1.3 billion deliveries made in 2019, CJ Logistics -- which commands 47.2 percent market share -- gave details of consumers’ taste in five categories: retail, food, fashion, culture and consumption.

Food products were the most delivered items last year, accounting for 22 percent. Deliveries of health supplements also saw the biggest increase of 50 percent on-year.

Meanwhile, the Korean food trend was led by noodles as Oscar-winning film “Parasite” triggered explosive demand on jjapaguri (ram-don) -- a hybrid instant noodle dish mixed with black bean instant noodles and soup-based Neoguri ramen. After the release of the movie on May 30, average monthly deliveries of black bean noodles and Neoguri ramen spiked 207 percent and 393 percent, respectively.

In terms of fashion, Koreans continued their love for achromatic colors, which accounted for 62 percent of clothes delivered -- 38 percent of them black, 15 percent of them white and 9 percent of them gray. In 2018, 63 percent of clothes delivered were in achromatic colors.

Also, the massive spending power of BTS fans could be felt in 2019 as deliveries of Korea’s popular vitamin powder Lemona spiked 190 percent in December from the previous month after the product bearing images of BTS members was launched.

Anti-Japan sentiment was also reflected in the consumer trend as average monthly deliveries of Japanese lifestyle brands dipped 28 percent on-year after the boycott of Japanese products kicked off in July. Deliveries of Korean lifestyle brand products surged 46 percent in the same period.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
