 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

20 schools to be selected to adopt hanbok-inspired uniforms

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : May 5, 2020 - 16:18       Updated : May 5, 2020 - 16:18
Some of the hanbok-inspired uniform designs selected by Culture and Education Ministry (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)
Some of the hanbok-inspired uniform designs selected by Culture and Education Ministry (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)


The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Tuesday announced that it will select 20 middle and high schools that will adopt hanbok-inspired school uniforms in conjunction with the Ministry of Education.

“We hope that a new value of hanbok can be discovered through hanbok-inspired uniforms that look good and feel comfortable,” a Culture Ministry official said in a statement.

This project began in February last year when the Culture Ministry and the Ministry of Education signed a memorandum on the school uniform project. The two ministries also held a contest and selected 53 different uniform designs based on Korea’s traditional costume in April last year.

The ministries will separately pick 10 schools that currently receive funds for students’ uniforms and 10 schools that do not. For selected schools without uniform assistance, the government will provide up to 300,000 won per student for three years.

Applications from schools will be taken from May 18-29.

The final decision is expected in June to make the uniforms available in the second semester of the current academic year or the beginning of next year at the latest.

Hanbok-inspired school uniform samples are on view at the KCDF Gallery in Insa-dong, Seoul from May 6 to 29. Schools can also meet with consultants from the Hanbok Advancement Center of Culture Ministry at the gallery regarding the project..

More details can also be found on the Hanbok Advancement Center’s website at www.hanbokcenter.kr.

The government also added that it will come up with measures, in the second half of the year, such as adopting hanbok-inspired uniforms for people working in cultural and art institutions, to make hanbok part of people’s everyday life.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114