 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Brokerages' overseas operations see profit jump in 2019

By Yonhap
Published : May 5, 2020 - 13:12       Updated : May 5, 2020 - 13:12

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Overseas branches of South Korean securities companies saw their combined net profit rise 48.5 percent in 2019 from a year earlier due mainly to increased interest income and earnings from commission fees, data showed Tuesday.

The combined net profit of 67 overseas branches of 14 securities companies stood at $182.4 million in 2019, up $59.6 million won from 2018, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.

The hike in net profit came on the back of increased interest income and earnings from commission fees.

Securities companies' branches in Asia, including Hong Kong, Vietnam and Indonesia, accounted for 83.7 percent of their combined net profit last year.

Net profit of overseas branches of 14 securities has been on the rise since 2017.

The South Korean securities companies operate 67 branches in 14 countries, including nine in the United States and five in China.

At the end of last year, the total assets of securities companies' overseas branches stood at $58.47 billion, up 18.1 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. (Yonhap)

 

  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114