FSC to receive applications for digital finance MBA program

(Yonhap)
The Financial Services Commission said Tuesday that it will start receiving applications for its part-time MBA program focused on digital finance from May 15.
The program, slated to launch in September, will be managed by KAIST College of Business, a graduate school from technology and management, and jointly promoted by the FSC and the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
The program will receive 40 students for this year’s fall semester to be the first graduating class. Those who have work experience in financial or financial technology sectors, or a plan to launch their own fintech-related businesses, and undergraduate students eyeing careers in related fields are eligible for application.
Participants will be required to complete 42 credits throughout the course of four semesters, part-time, at the International Finance Center located in the financial district of Yeouido, western Seoul. The classes will be held three times a week -- twice on weekday afternoons and once on Saturdays -- to allow students to participate in the program while working.
Foreign exchange, overseas training and dual-degree programs, which will be run in partnership with prestigious universities around the world, will be offered as options as well.
The program will be an opportunity for applicants to participate in such a program at half the tuition fees compared to other Master of Business Administration programs, the FSC said.
Applications will be received only via the graduate school’s website (https://apply.kaist.ac.kr/GradApply
) from May 15-25.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com
)