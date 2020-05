Global military expenditure saw its biggest uptick in a decade in 2019, researchers said, marking the first year two Asian countries were among the top three spenders.



The world’s nations spent a combined $1.9 trillion on their militaries in 2019, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.



Compared with 2018, that represented annual growth of 3.6 percent, the highest increase since 2010. (AFP)