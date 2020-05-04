Retailers roll out Family Month promotions

7-Eleven rolls out 50 new gift sets marking family month, May. (Seven Eleven)



After COVID-19 dampened consumer sentiment for the first quarter, retailers are pinning their hopes on Family Month and are rolling out various promotions to get consumers to open their wallets in May.



May is usually a good month for the retail industry because of three holidays that tend to increase consumer spending on gifts for loved ones and teachers.



Tuesday is Children’s Day, Friday is Parents’ Day and Teachers’ Day is May 15.



To ease the burden on consumers amid the dire economic situation the outbreak has caused, retailers are offering various events and discounts.



Lotte Food Mall, an online retail arm operated by Lotte, said Monday that it would offer a special price promotion in May, with discounts of up to 50 percent on popular food gifts.



Using the slogan “Always thankful to you” in Korean, the retailer is offering 30 percent off Pasteur Bareun Mokjang brand milk on Monday and Tuesday to mark Children’s Day. All its ice cream products are 10 percent off during the promotion period.



For Parents’ Day, the outlet is offering Pasteur probiotics products at a 30 percent discount on Thursday and Friday. A soy milk product said to have health benefits is 20 percent cheaper on May 14 and 15 to mark Teachers’ Day.





Lotte Food Mall ups promotion marking family month in May. (Lotte Food)