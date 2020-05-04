Shinhan Bank copyrights sanction compliance manuals

In a preemptive risk management action, Shinhan Bank has registered the copyrights for the business guidelines and training videos that it has produced to comply with global economic sanctions, officials said Monday.
The six articles that the bank has copyrighted include the full version of its economic sanctions compliance manual, the abridged version in Korean, the English version and three versions of related training videos in English, Chinese and Japanese.
Last year, in light of the heightening level of economic sanctions imposed by major financial authorities upon Iran, North Korea and Syria, the South Korean lender produced a comprehensive set of guidelines for its employees. Starting January this year, the bank distributed the data in foreign languages for its overseas business network.
“The latest move has enabled us to gain an upper hand in the intellectual property sector and to preemptively manage sanction violation risks,” the bank said in a press release.
“Through continued internal control, we shall actively brace for the escalating level of economic sanctions compliance monitoring in the global community.”
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com
