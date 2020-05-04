 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Shinhan Bank copyrights sanction compliance manuals

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : May 4, 2020 - 13:54       Updated : May 4, 2020 - 13:59



In a preemptive risk management action, Shinhan Bank has registered the copyrights for the business guidelines and training videos that it has produced to comply with global economic sanctions, officials said Monday.

The six articles that the bank has copyrighted include the full version of its economic sanctions compliance manual, the abridged version in Korean, the English version and three versions of related training videos in English, Chinese and Japanese.

Last year, in light of the heightening level of economic sanctions imposed by major financial authorities upon Iran, North Korea and Syria, the South Korean lender produced a comprehensive set of guidelines for its employees. Starting January this year, the bank distributed the data in foreign languages for its overseas business network.

“The latest move has enabled us to gain an upper hand in the intellectual property sector and to preemptively manage sanction violation risks,” the bank said in a press release.

“Through continued internal control, we shall actively brace for the escalating level of economic sanctions compliance monitoring in the global community.”

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114