[Herald Interview] NK risk still matters to markets, but not more than COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reappears after a 20-day absence to attend a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory in Sunchon, north of the capital, Pyongyang, Friday. (KCNA-Yonhap)



The return of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the public eye on Saturday instantly dispelled rumors of regime change, as well as the snowballing concerns about turmoil in the markets here.



Observers specializing in North Korean issues suggested that even if the unlikely scenario of a leadership change were to take place, market volatility would likely be short-term and less extensive than the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Since North Korea is under a dictatorship, it is inevitable that Kim’s health and safety should act as a very important variable for the stock market,” said You Seung-min, head of the North Korea research team at Samsung Securities.



“The uncertainty mostly comes from the lack of information and understanding of the current North Korea circumstances, but as the reclusive regime leader has officially reemerged in apparently fine condition, the market will not take visible impact.”



But global credit rating agencies keep a keen watch on geopolitical matters here, You added. In light of that and their consequent influence on investors’ decisions, market observers should not overlook North Korean issues, he said.



Major local brokerages had previously launched task forces exclusively in charge of North Korean issues, but most were disbanded as the talks between the US and North Korea fell through two years ago. NH Investment & Securities and Samsung Securities were the only two to keep theirs going.





Samsung Securities head of North Korea research team You Seung-min (left) and NH Investment & Securities North Korea desk strategist Kim Byung-yeon