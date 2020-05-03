[Obituary] Korea Petroleum Association Chairman Kim Hyo-seok passes away

Kim Hyo-seok
Korea Petroleum Association Chairman Kim Hyo-seok died at the age of 70 on Saturday from chronic illness. He was born July 15, 1949 in Jangseong, South Jeolla Province.
The location of the funeral is Seoul St. Mary’s Funeral Hall. The burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Yongin Rodem Park in Gyeonggi Province.
The three-term lawmaker was appointed as the chairman of KPA in November 2017.
After earning bachelor’s degree in business administration in Seoul National University, the late chairman joined the civil service. Later, he received master’s and doctorate degrees in business administration at the University of Georgia. After his return, he became a business professor at Chung-Ang University.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)