Wonju Hanji Theme Park to build new hanji experience center by next year

Wonju Hanji Theme Park in Gangwon Province will build a new experience center centered on Korean papercraft by next year, investing 5.8 billion won ($4.73 million).
Wonju Hanji Theme Park -- located in Wonju, Gangwon Province -- is dedicated to introducing the art of hanji. Hanji, which literally means “paper of Korea” is hand-made paper produced by soaking the bark of mulberry trees.
Wonju Hanji Theme Park in Wonju, Gangwon Province (Korea Tourism Organization)
The paper, which has been made in Korea since the Three Kingdoms period, when the Korean Peninsula was divided by Goguryeo, Silla and Baekje from 57 BC to 668, is characterized by its long durability. Some examples have survived more than 1,000 years.
The world’s oldest surviving woodblock print, The Great Dharani Sutra, a scripture of Mahayana Buddhism, was printed on hanji, in approximately 751 during the Silla Dynasty and is still well preserved and legible.
The hanji industry started to decline fast in the 1970s as printing techniques started to develop during the industrialization period in South Korea.
Built in 2001, Wonju Hanji Theme Park offers a variety activities and exhibitions related to hanji, becoming one of the main attractions in the province. Ticket prices for special exhibitions at Wonju Hanji Theme Park are 2,000 won for adults and 1,000 won for children.
