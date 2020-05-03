Wonju Hanji Theme Park to build new hanji experience center by next year

Wonju Hanji Theme Park in Gangwon Province will build a new experience center centered on Korean papercraft by next year, investing 5.8 billion won ($4.73 million).



Wonju Hanji Theme Park -- located in Wonju, Gangwon Province -- is dedicated to introducing the art of hanji. Hanji, which literally means “paper of Korea” is hand-made paper produced by soaking the bark of mulberry trees.





Wonju Hanji Theme Park in Wonju, Gangwon Province (Korea Tourism Organization)