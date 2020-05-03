 Back To Top
Business

Samsung remains on top in struggling smartphone market

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : May 3, 2020 - 17:07       Updated : May 3, 2020 - 17:07
(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics has stayed on top in the global smartphone industry during the first quarter this year, according to a recent report.

According to the latest report from Strategy Analytics, Samsung Electronics‘ market share during the first three months reached 21 percent, with shipments of 58.3 million smartphone units. The South Korean company’s shipments in the first quarter fell 19 percent on-year when compared with 71.8 million units in the first quarter of 2019.

That was the company’s lowest number of quarterly smartphone shipments in eight years, the report added.

Global smartphone shipments during the same period reached 274.8 million in the meantime, down by 17 percent on-year from 330.4 million units. It was the worst performance since the market research firm started compiling related data.

Huawei followed in second place, shipping 48.5 million units during the same period, a decrease of 18 percent on-year.

Apple came in third place with 39.2 million units in the first quarter, dropping by 9 percent on-year, the report said.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
