 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Korean refiners suffer grim Q1 performance amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : May 3, 2020 - 10:19       Updated : May 3, 2020 - 10:19
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean major oil refiners suffered one of their worst quarters in the January-March period, data showed Sunday, as global oil output has far outpaced demand amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

S-Oil Corp., the no. 3 oil refiner in South Korea, swung to a record loss of 1 trillion won ($816 million) in the first quarter due to inventory losses and falling refining margins.

The loss was roughly 50 percent higher than earlier expectations.

Another refiner, Hyundai Oilbank Co., reported an operating loss of 563 billion won during the January-March period as well.

Two more oil refiners will release their earnings reports this month, but market watchers say no surprises are anticipated.

No. 1 player SK Innovation Co. is estimated to have suffered an operating loss of 1 trillion won, with GS Caltex Corp. also set to report a loss of at least 500 billion won, according to estimates provided by local brokerage houses.

The lackluster performances of the four oil refiners came as global crude prices have plummeted amid the growing tension among oil-producing nations, with the COVID-19 pandemic weighing down on oil demand.

Last month, South Korea's exports of petroleum goods halved on-year to $1.6 billion, while outbound shipments of petrochemical products dipped 33.6 percent over the cited period.

Market watchers say the oil refiners may still experience a better second quarter, when major oil-rich countries cut their output and the COVID-19 pandemic slows across the globe. A full-fledged recovery, however, will depend heavily on when global business activities are normalized. (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114