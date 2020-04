According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization, walking tours are gaining popularity among South Koreans, especially those in their 20s and 30s.



It was conducted with 4,000 people aged between 15 and 79 across the country from December 2018 and November 2019.



The survey showed 37 percent of the respondents went on a walking tour during the period, up 6.1 percentage points from a year earlier. (Yonhap)