KAI donates 10,000 test kits to Indonesia

Korean Ambassador to Indonesia Kim Chang-beom (third from left) stands with Indonesian military officials. (KAI)





Korea Aerospace Industries said Wednesday it has donated 10,000 coronavirus test kits to Indonesia as a sign of solidarity amid the global pandemic.



The defense company and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering together donated 10,000 coronavirus test kits to Indonesia, which was the first export destination of KAI’s K1-T and T-50 trainer aircraft. Also, it is the first country DSME exported submarines to.



“Korea and Indonesia maintain an amicable relationship in various fields, including the defense industry,” said KAI President and CEO Ahn Hyun-ho. “I hope the support will somewhat help Indonesia get through this time.”



South Korea and Indonesia have been working together to develop a new fighter jet. In the joint fighter jet project, or KFX project, Indonesia has a 20 percent stake, responsible for investments worth 1.7 trillion won ($1.3 billion) out of total 8.3 trillion won.



KAI reported Wednesday 827.7 billion won in revenue in the first quarter, a 31.2 percent surge from 630.9 billion won on-year. It’s operating profit spiked 97.9 percent from 33.4 billion won to 66.1 billion won in the same period.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)