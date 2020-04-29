Hyundai Mobis establishes second R&D facility in India for self-driving cars

Locations of Hyundai Mobis’ R&D centers
Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis said Wednesday its second research and development center in India has begun full operation, working on the development of automotive software for driverless vehicles.
According to Hyundai Mobis, the second R&D center has been established in a new IT industrial complex adjacent to the company’s existing R&D center in Hyderabad, India, to focus on the development of a control system for self-driving cars and recognition algorithms for sensor technologies including cameras, lidar and radar.
“Hyundai Mobis has made continued efforts to secure software talent in India and the expansion aims to boost R&D capabilities and working conditions,” a company official said.
Also, the second facility plans to improve sensor accuracy by developing deep-learning algorithms for signal recognition and processing, the company said.
Currently, Hyundai Mobis has 700 ICT and software experts working in India on the development and testing of automotive software, including an in-vehicle infotainment, chassis control systems and airbag control units.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)