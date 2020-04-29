 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

WeWork opens 20th location in Korea

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Apr 29, 2020 - 16:19       Updated : Apr 29, 2020 - 16:19
An interior view of WeWork Shinnonhyeon (WeWork Korea)
An interior view of WeWork Shinnonhyeon (WeWork Korea)
Shared working space platform WeWork said Wednesday that it had opened a 20th location in South Korea.

The location in Apro Square, WeWork Shinnonhyeon, is the 12th in Seoul’s affluent Gangnam area, according to WeWork’s Korean unit. The news came over a year after its announcement in March 2019.

This is the first location opened since WeWork Korea named Patricia Chun as its new general manager earlier in April.

“We have strong belief in Korea as we see the growing demand for flexible and value-added workspace options, particularly witnessed by the steep demand of large enterprises’ need for our unmatched custom buildout service,” Chun said.

WeWork opened its first location in the Gangnam area in August 2016. With the addition of WeWork Shinnonhyeon Korea, the company operates 18 locations in Seoul and two in Busan.

As of the 2019 fourth-quarter close, WeWork had 740 locations across 140 cities and 37 countries.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114