WeWork opens 20th location in Korea

An interior view of WeWork Shinnonhyeon (WeWork Korea)
Shared working space platform WeWork said Wednesday that it had opened a 20th location in South Korea.
The location in Apro Square, WeWork Shinnonhyeon, is the 12th in Seoul’s affluent Gangnam area, according to WeWork’s Korean unit. The news came over a year after its announcement in March 2019.
This is the first location opened since WeWork Korea named Patricia Chun as its new general manager earlier in April.
“We have strong belief in Korea as we see the growing demand for flexible and value-added workspace options, particularly witnessed by the steep demand of large enterprises’ need for our unmatched custom buildout service,” Chun said.
WeWork opened its first location in the Gangnam area in August 2016. With the addition of WeWork Shinnonhyeon Korea, the company operates 18 locations in Seoul and two in Busan.
As of the 2019 fourth-quarter close, WeWork had 740 locations across 140 cities and 37 countries.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
