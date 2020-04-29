 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

3 in 10 Koreans pick ‘good spouse, happy family’ as top condition for happiness

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Apr 30, 2020 - 16:30       Updated : Apr 30, 2020 - 16:30
(123rf)
(123rf)

Three out of 10 Koreans said raising a happy family with a good spouse was the most important condition for happiness, a survey showed.

According to a report on “Koreans’ happiness and quality of life” by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, 31 percent of the 5,020 adults polled between May 8 and June 13 last year chose “raising a happy family with a good spouse” as the key condition to being happy.

Twenty-six percent chose “being healthy,” followed by “becoming rich and famous” (12.7 percent), “doing something that suits my talents and aptitude” (10.4 percent), “enjoying leisurely time” (7.6 percent), “educating my children well” (6.5 percent), “learning more and improving myself” (3.7 percent), “contributing to advancement of society” (0.9 percent), “leading a good religious life” (0.9 percent) and “volunteering for others” (0.1 percent).

The top selection for those in the lowest income bracket was “being healthy” (40.8 percent).

The percentage of people selecting “happy family with a good spouse” increased with income levels to 26.9 percent in the second lowest bracket, 29 percent in the third lowest, 31.9 percent in the fourth lowest and 42.7 percent in the highest income bracket.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114