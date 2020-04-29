3 in 10 Koreans pick ‘good spouse, happy family’ as top condition for happiness

(123rf)
Three out of 10 Koreans said raising a happy family with a good spouse was the most important condition for happiness, a survey showed.
According to a report on “Koreans’ happiness and quality of life” by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, 31 percent of the 5,020 adults polled between May 8 and June 13 last year chose “raising a happy family with a good spouse” as the key condition to being happy.
Twenty-six percent chose “being healthy,” followed by “becoming rich and famous” (12.7 percent), “doing something that suits my talents and aptitude” (10.4 percent), “enjoying leisurely time” (7.6 percent), “educating my children well” (6.5 percent), “learning more and improving myself” (3.7 percent), “contributing to advancement of society” (0.9 percent), “leading a good religious life” (0.9 percent) and “volunteering for others” (0.1 percent).
The top selection for those in the lowest income bracket was “being healthy” (40.8 percent).
The percentage of people selecting “happy family with a good spouse” increased with income levels to 26.9 percent in the second lowest bracket, 29 percent in the third lowest, 31.9 percent in the fourth lowest and 42.7 percent in the highest income bracket.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
