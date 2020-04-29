Coupang launches same-day delivery for fresh groceries

A customer prepares dinner with fresh food orders delivered by Coupang. (Coupang)
South Korean e-commerce platform Coupang launched a same-day Rocket Fresh service Wednesday. The service will allow customers who order fresh food items before 10 a.m. to receive them by 6 p.m.
The Rocket Fresh service has been operating its dawn overnight deliveries since October 2018.
Coupang said the same-day service has been offered in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak as demands for online groceries shopping soared over the past months.
Coupang said it offers 8,500 fresh food options, including fruits, meat and fish for the same-day delivery using its artificial intelligence-backed logistics system.
As of last year, there are 168 Rocket Delivery Centers nationwide, the company said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)