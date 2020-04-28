 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Koramco closes W134b fund to invest in pre-IPO REITs

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Apr 28, 2020 - 18:19       Updated : Apr 28, 2020 - 18:19
Koramco REITs & Trust headquarters in Seoul. (Koramco)
Koramco REITs & Trust headquarters in Seoul. (Koramco)
Korean real estate investment firm Koramco Asset Management said Tuesday it has signed a combined 134 billion won ($109.5 million) in commitments to its two blind-pool funds to capitalize on the potential of the nation’s growing properties market.

Mainly targeting real estate investment trusts that eye initial public offerings here, the funds received commitments by undisclosed institutional investors and corporate investors. A REIT refers to a company that owns income-generating commercial real estate assets and distributes the income to REIT shareholders through dividends.

One of the two REIT-investing funds, with a commitment of 64 billion won, is designed to allocate 60 percent of its investments to a REIT by Koramco that eyes listing in the second half of this year. The rest of the commitment will go to REITs that plan to go public within a year. The fund has a four-year maturity.

The other fund, with a commitment of 70 billion won, will diversify the portfolio by the growth stage of REITs in a seven-year plan.

Both funds pursue at least 7 percent in annual return, Koramco said.

“The blind pool funds are expected to win investment opportunities that can generate dividends and capital gains by targeting REITs with high growth potential,” Lee Jae-gil, executive managing director of Koramco Asset Management in charge of blind fund and wealth management, said in a statement.

Founded in 2010 as a wholly owned arm of Koramco REITs & Trust, Koramco Asset Management has 3.84 trillion won in assets under management, as of Friday.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114