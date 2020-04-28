 Back To Top
National

9 out of 10 adults to keep ‘social distance’ over holiday

By Kim Tae-eun
Published : May 1, 2020 - 16:13       Updated : May 1, 2020 - 16:13
(Incruit, Albacall)
(Incruit, Albacall)

Prior to the long holiday period, many have expressed concerns over the novel coronavirus and are choosing to keep “social distance,” data showed Tuesday.

According to Incruit and Albacall, a local job search portal and smartphone application, respectively, 95.2 percent of 1,345 respondents aged 20-59 have decided to maintain social distancing during the long holiday period, which begins Thursday and ends Tuesday.

For plans on ways to spend the holiday amid virus fears, relaxing at home ranked first with 17.3 percent, followed by 16.6 percent that had no special plan. The next in the top six responses in order were light outdoor activities, studying, visiting family and local travel.

Plans also varied depending on different age groups. While studying topped the list for those in their 20s with 16.8 percent, those in their 40s and 50s preferred light outdoor activities the most, with 21.5 and 25.5 percent, respectively.

Among the 95.2 percent who showed willingness to keep social distance, 56.1 percent responded that they would try for the most part and 39.1 percent said they definitely will.

By Kim Tae-eun (kimt17@heraldcorp.com)
