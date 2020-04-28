SK Broadband ups support for online classes amid pandemic

Children watch EBS programs on B tv, an IPTV platform operated by SK Broadband. (SK Broadband)
Korean internet network operator SK Broadband has been continuing support for online classes upon sudden demand during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the firm said Tuesday.
SK Broadband is currently the content delivery network provider for Educational Broadcasting System, a public broadcasting organization that provides online classes.
SK Broadband previously increased the network capacity for EBS from 300 megabits per second to 1 terabit per second. Recently, the company added 2 Tbps to the network to deal with potential data traffic surge in the network, it said.
SK Broadband has also joined the team of government and industry representatives to oversee technological aspects of online classes offered by EBS.
“The company is making utmost efforts to optimize the network performance and to handle any errors,” a SK Broadband official said.
Meanwhile, SK Broadband is offering free network upgrades to state-run educational institutions, including 1,802 public schools in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Sejong.
SK Broadband has also decided to offer free upgrades of its services to 21 colleges in the nation by April this year.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)