 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

SK Broadband ups support for online classes amid pandemic

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Apr 28, 2020 - 17:34       Updated : Apr 28, 2020 - 17:42
Children watch EBS programs on B tv, an IPTV platform operated by SK Broadband. (SK Broadband)
Children watch EBS programs on B tv, an IPTV platform operated by SK Broadband. (SK Broadband)

Korean internet network operator SK Broadband has been continuing support for online classes upon sudden demand during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the firm said Tuesday.

SK Broadband is currently the content delivery network provider for Educational Broadcasting System, a public broadcasting organization that provides online classes.

SK Broadband previously increased the network capacity for EBS from 300 megabits per second to 1 terabit per second. Recently, the company added 2 Tbps to the network to deal with potential data traffic surge in the network, it said.

SK Broadband has also joined the team of government and industry representatives to oversee technological aspects of online classes offered by EBS.

“The company is making utmost efforts to optimize the network performance and to handle any errors,” a SK Broadband official said.

Meanwhile, SK Broadband is offering free network upgrades to state-run educational institutions, including 1,802 public schools in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Sejong.

SK Broadband has also decided to offer free upgrades of its services to 21 colleges in the nation by April this year. 

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114