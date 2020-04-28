 Back To Top
National

Government seeks to offer masks to Korean adoptees abroad

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Apr 28, 2020 - 13:09       Updated : Apr 28, 2020 - 13:09
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The government is taking steps to offer free masks to Korean adoptees or seniors living alone overseas, as the domestic supply of masks has improved.

“We are considering free distribution of masks to those who are vulnerable such as adoptees or seniors living alone abroad,” a Foreign Ministry official said.

Exports of Korean-made masks are still prohibited, and since March 24, Koreans have been allowed to send up to eight masks to their families abroad.

The government has made arrangements so that Koreans in countries where masks are unavailable can buy masks sent from Korea at cost.

Many adoptees and seniors living alone, however, are known to be having difficulties getting masks.

Seoul’s diplomatic missions around the world are figuring out how many masks are needed in each country, and have liaised between local Korean communities and mask producers in Korea.

Korean embassies have delivered 4,000 masks to Koreans in Belgium and Luxembourg, and 5,000 masks to Koreans with underlying diseases and seniors aged 65 and above in Germany.

The ministry has also received mask purchase orders from the embassies in Sweden and Switzerland.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
