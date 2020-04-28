 Back To Top
Entertainment

Tomorrow X Together to return with new 'The Dream Chapter' album next month

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 28, 2020 - 10:43       Updated : Apr 28, 2020 - 10:43

(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)

Boy band Tomorrow X Together will drop a new album, "The Dream Chapter: Eternity," next month, returning to dazzle the K-pop scene, its management agency said Tuesday.

"The Dream Chapter: Eternity," the band's second EP set for release on May 18, is the third album under the "The Dream Chapter" series following the second, "The Dream Chapter: Magic," a full-length album dropped in October.

Continuing from the previous albums, "Eternity" will depict stories of growth by young boys as represented by the five band members, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, debuted with EP "The Dream Chapter: Star" in March last year and collected 10 rookie of the year awards from local music events last year, capturing the spotlight of the local music scene. (Yonhap)

