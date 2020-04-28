[News Focus] South Korea outstrips Japan in 2019 per capita GDP: OECD

Headquarters of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris (OECD)



SEJONG -- South Korea’s per capita gross domestic product as of 2019, assessed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, is drawing attention in terms of gauging the current level of ordinary Koreans’ purchasing power on the global stage.



The France-based organization has estimated that the nation’s per capita GDP reached $43,426 (50.59 million won, based on the 2019 average exchange rate against the US dollar) last year, which far exceeds the estimate ($31,430) from the International Monetary Fund.



Though the figure for Korea still lags behind the estimate for the 36 OECD members’ average, $47,511, it outstrips the figure for Japan, which is estimated at $42,486.



In the OECD annual comparisons, Korea ranked above Japan for the third consecutive year dating to 2017 (which marked the first time in their history), taking the 20th spot in 2019 among the 36 economies. Japan was No. 21.



The figures are calculated on the basis of purchasing power parity, as an adjustment for differences in the cost of living in each country worldwide and the currency value versus the US dollar. So the PPP-based figure is different from the nominal-based per capita GDP.



The assessment standards between the OECD and IMF are estimated to be somewhat different. The IMF had also forecast that South Korea could possibly overtake Japan within several years in the PPP-based per capita GDP.



Anyway, the OECD data could indicate that ordinary people’s purchasing power in Korea is better than that of the world’s third-largest economy. Japan is suffering a prolonged economic slowdown and social problem from the world’s highest portion of senior population, which marked the world’s first superaged society and remains one of only five existing superaged countries around the globe.



But Korea is walking in Japan’s footsteps, under which the percentage of the working-age population is dwindling and the portion of seniors, aged 65 or over, is growing at a high speed.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)