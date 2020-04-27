 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Finance minister holds meeting with heads of economic organizations

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 27, 2020 - 20:33       Updated : Apr 27, 2020 - 20:33
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (second from left) speaks at a meeting with heads of economic organizations on Monday. (Ministry of Strategy and Finance)
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (second from left) speaks at a meeting with heads of economic organizations on Monday. (Ministry of Strategy and Finance)
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki held a meeting with heads of economic organizations on Monday to discuss economic relief packages for companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry said Monday.

The meeting is aimed at hearing opinions from experts as South Korea seeks to stimulate economic growth after apparently bringing the coronavirus outbreak under control.

Heads of economic organizations called for the government to swiftly implement financial aid programs for virus-hit businesses, the ministry said.

They also urged the government to temporarily ease some regulations and make more efforts to boost domestic consumption, it said.

South Korea's economy shrank 1.4 percent on-quarter in the first quarter of this year, marking the sharpest quarterly contraction since the last three months of 2008.

Hong has said the COVID-19 shock on the nation's exports and job market could widen in the second quarter.

South Korea has pledged to increase the size of its aid package by 90 trillion won ($73 billion) to 240 trillion won for coronavirus-hit companies and to support job protection.

President Moon Jae-in ordered the government to draw up a third extra budget, which will be unveiled in early June. (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114