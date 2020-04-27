 Back To Top
Entertainment

Disney Plus service in Korea likely to face delay

By Lee Jong-min
Published : May 3, 2020 - 09:10       Updated : May 3, 2020 - 09:10
(Reuters-Yonhap)

Walt Disney’s plans to launch its over-the-top video streaming service Disney Plus in service outside of the US have been disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Industry watchers expected Disney Plus to enter the Korean market toward the end of this year, but the outlook seems rather bleak.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the US entertainment giant has furloughed more than 100,000 employees, nearly half of the company’s workforce.

Production of Disney Plus original content including “The Falcon and Winter Soldier” and “Loki” have been suspended.

Disney Plus release dates in India and France were previously postponed over the COVID-19 shutdown before its official launch on April 2 and April 7, respectively.

Given the latest developments, it seems likely that Disney Plus’ foray into the Korean market will be pushed back further.

By Lee Jong-min (ljmclaire@heraldcorp.com)
