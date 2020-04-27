Every player in S. Korean football league to be tested for coronavirus before new season

The South Korean football league said Monday all players and coaches on its 22 teams across two divisions will be tested for the coronavirus before the start of their seasons next month.



The Korea Professional Football League (K League) said the 12 teams in the first-division K League 1 and 10 clubs in the K League 2 will be subject to testing, prior to the May 8 kickoff.



The 2020 season was slated to begin on Feb. 29, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to postpone the start. Last Friday, the league settled on May 8, buoyed by a recent decline in the number of new cases and the government's easing of social distancing guidelines.



The league said team officials, referees and match directors will also undergo tests. A total of 1,142 individuals will be tested.



The K League said it will cover all related costs. Teams must have the tests done this week at their regional facilities and submit results to the league office by Friday.



Only clubs without any positive case will be allowed to play. If a player tests positive, he and the rest of his team will be ordered into 14-day quarantine, and that player will be retested once the quarantine period is up. (Yonhap)