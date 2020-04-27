Enjoy Jarasum ‘online’ jazz festival at home

An online version of the country’s biggest jazz festival will be livestreamed May 8-11, as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic keeps jazz fans at home.



Dubbed the Jarasum Online Alright Jazz Festival, the organizers of Jarasum International Jazz Festival said that it will be the first local music festival to be streamed online. The event aims to offer performance opportunities to local jazz musicians who have been struggling with the virus crisis, and also to encourage the stagnant performance scene.





Poster image of Jarasum Online Alright Jazz Festival (Jarasum International Jazz Festival)