[Herald Interview] ‘Preemptive customs actions have minimized COVID-19 impact’

Korea Customs Service Commissioner Roh Suk-Hwan speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald. (KCS)



South Korea has grabbed global attention for its early-stage prevention handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic with relatively little impact on the economy.



Driving such innovation, along with the public health authorities, was the country’s customs agency, which promptly adjusted the clearance system to deal with the supply issues caused by the crisis.



“Dedicated to safeguard the global supply chain, we have established and operated special customs clearance centers around the globe to support trade of raw materials at all times,” Roh Suk-hwan, commissioner of the Korea Customs Service, said in an interview with The Korea Herald.



The KCS’ system, operated around the clock in emergency mode, focused mostly on alleviating the clearance process of sanitary products, medical devices and key raw materials for domestic manufacturers.



Responding to the recent surge in the volume of imported raw materials, following a monthlong shutdown of Chinese factories, Korea’s customs officials kicked off emergency clearance task forces, starting with key posts such as Incheon Airport, Incheon Port and Pyeongtaek Port.



The KCS also eased the procedures for cargo, allowing shipments to be directly transported to manufacturing plants without making entries into the terminal upon arrival.



“We have been making the best use of our hotlines with trading partners in order to resolve clearance delays not only here but also abroad,” Roh said.



The KCS earlier sent a letter to the General Administration of Customs of China, asking for cooperation in bilateral trade.



Considering the possible absence of system administrators and office closures due to the pandemic, the office also set up an emergency response manual for its automated customs solution: UNI-PASS.



In preparation for contingencies such as the isolation of public officers or outsourced workers, the manual describes step-by-step countermeasures in 11 stages, depending on the seriousness of the situation.



The KCS’ swift actions also stood out when the Korean government sent charter flights to evacuate its citizens from other countries.



While implementing a special simplified customs clearance procedure for evacuees, the office also offered sterilizing services for their belongings and transferred suspected patients to quarantine officials.



In an extended effort to prevent secondary infections, the KCS effectuated special safety guidelines for its own employees, as well as those working in duty-free shops, warehouses, airports and seaports.



Under the guidelines, pregnant workers and long-distance commuters were allowed to work from home or in specially installed centers in cities such as Seoul and Daejeon.



Such efforts and consequent achievements have won the KCS the recognition from the international community.



In late March, the KCS sent out a list of its measures aimed at mitigating the damage inflicted by the pandemic and how its collaboration with other agencies has helped minimize the impact of the pandemic.



A letter sent by World Customs Organization Secretary-General Kunio Mikuriya to KCS Commissioner Roh Suk-Hwan (KCS)