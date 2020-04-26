[Newsmaker] Ex-Lime CIO arrested amid ballooning scandal

Ex-Lime Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Lee Jong-pil attends a press conference in October in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The ex-chief investment officer of disgraced South Korean hedge fund Lime Asset Management Lee Jong-pil was arrested Saturday on charges of orchestrating an embezzlement scheme amid a mounting scandal surrounding the frozen fund, which drew 1.6 trillion won ($1.3 billion) from investors.



The news comes after prosecutors spent five months tracking the whereabouts of Lee, whom they suspected of serving as the middleman in an embezzlement case. They were also pursuing a backer of the fund, Kim Bong-hyun, who is accused of carrying out a series of corporate raids while misappropriating corporate funds. Both Lee and Kim were nabbed in Seoul’s Seongbuk-gu on Thursday. Kim was awaiting a court decision Sunday afternoon to determine whether he should be detained.



Lee is alleged to have mediated an 83.58 billion won embezzlement from display equipment maker Leed, one of Lime Asset’s investment targets via mezzanine instrument, by six people including Leed Vice Chairman Park Han-kyu.



When the prosecution summoned Lee in November, he failed to appear in court. The prosecutors requested an Interpol red notice for Lee in March.



Lime Asset holds a 14.17 percent stake in Leed, as it converted 5.1 billion worth of convertible bonds into stocks. While the valuation of Lime Asset’s investment in Leed was just about cut in half, Leed is awaiting a court decision to go ahead with a delisting procedure from the Kosdaq bourse, following an order from the market operator, the Korea Exchange.



A Korean Canadian, Lee was formerly an analyst at securities firms such as Daishin Securities, IBK Securities and the HongKong and Shanghai Banking Corp.



Lee joined Lime Asset as chief investment officer in 2015 and has allegedly colluded with so-called corporate raiders since that time. One of the alleged raiders was Kim, who formerly chaired printed circuit board equipment maker Star Mobility.





Former Star Mobility Chairman Kim Bong-hyun appears at a police station in Suwon on Friday. (Yonhap)