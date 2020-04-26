 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Kainos Medicine to test compound similar to remdesivir as COVID-19 treatment

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Apr 26, 2020 - 16:58       Updated : Apr 26, 2020 - 17:03
(Kainos Medicine)
(Kainos Medicine)


South Korean pharmaceutical company Kainos Medicine said Friday that it had recently signed a contract with a domestic research facility in its efforts to develop a new drug to treat the coronavirus.

By analyzing cells infected with coronaviruses -- including SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19 -- the lab will test the antiviral efficacy of the compound developed by Kainos Medicine.

“Kainos Medicine’s self-developed compound has a similar mechanism and chemical structure with those of Gilead Science’s COVID-19 treatment candidate remdesivir, which is why expectations are high for the test result,” a Kainos Medicine official said.

Kainos Medicine said it could not reveal the name of the lab to the public for contractual reasons.

Kainos Medicine will merge with the Kosdaq-listed Hana Financial Eleventh Special Purpose Acquisition Company in June. 


By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114