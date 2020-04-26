Kainos Medicine to test compound similar to remdesivir as COVID-19 treatment

(Kainos Medicine)
South Korean pharmaceutical company Kainos Medicine said Friday that it had recently signed a contract with a domestic research facility in its efforts to develop a new drug to treat the coronavirus.
By analyzing cells infected with coronaviruses -- including SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19 -- the lab will test the antiviral efficacy of the compound developed by Kainos Medicine.
“Kainos Medicine’s self-developed compound has a similar mechanism and chemical structure with those of Gilead Science’s COVID-19 treatment candidate remdesivir, which is why expectations are high for the test result,” a Kainos Medicine official said.
Kainos Medicine said it could not reveal the name of the lab to the public for contractual reasons.
Kainos Medicine will merge with the Kosdaq-listed Hana Financial Eleventh Special Purpose Acquisition Company in June.
