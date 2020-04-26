Over 1 million viewers watch T1 win LCK Finals

T1 continued its dominance over League of Legends Champions Korea with a 3-0 sweep against GenG in the 2020 LCK Spring Finals on Saturday, making them LCK champions for the third consecutive season.
A total of 1,074,561 people, not including viewers from Chinese platforms, watched the finals online according to Esports Charts, setting a record for the highest number of viewers for this split. Compared to around 770,000 viewers for both summer and spring season finals last year, there was a noticeable increase in viewers.
Seats in LoL Park Arena were filled with pictures of fans and celebrities who showed their support for each team on their social media as games were played without an audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The matches themselves were one-sided. However, not many people had expected a 3-0 sweep.
“I really didn’t expect us to win 3-0 like this. The players playing well and keeping the winning momentum allowed us to win 3-0,” said Kim Jeong-soo, head coach of T1, after the victory.
Moon “Cuzz” Woo-chan, jungler for T1, shined throughout the series with Graves, Olaf and Sylas to win MVP of the finals. Also, Park “Teddy” Jin-seong cemented himself as the best adc of LCK with his Varus in games one and two and Aphelios in game three, where he had an unofficial penta kill. Kim “Canna” Chang-dong delivered a tearful thanks after the games as he became a royal-roader, or someone winning a championship in his first season.
“The end of the journey is Worlds. With this win, we will maintain our momentum and try to win the Worlds,” said Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok after the win.
T1 took home 100 million won ($81,000) and 90 championship points for the 2020 World Championship qualifications.
With the cancellation of the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, originally slated for July 3, 2020, LCK Summer has been rescheduled to start on June 17.
By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com
)