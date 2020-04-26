S. Korea’s ‘walk-thru’ testing booth goes global

A health care worker conducts nasal swab testing inside the walk-thru testing booth. (Korea Kiyon)



About two months ago, a South Korean doctor came up with the idea of a coronavirus testing booth that would allow health workers to wear minimal protective equipment as they swabbed patients. A local medical device company realized the idea and put it to use.



The booths have caught on at medical institutions across the country, including the National Medical Center and Jeju International Airport. Now they are being deployed abroad.



Korea Kiyon, the company that co-developed the testing facility with Dr. Ahn Yeo-hyun, who works at a public health center in Busan, said the booths were being exported to Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Italy and the Philippines, with more inquiries coming in from prospective clients elsewhere.



“We spoke with Ahn about where she thought there was room for improvement in the existing testing facilities, and coordinated the push for a solution,” Executive Director Lee Won-tae told The Korea Herald.



The government agencies have expedited the technology’s patenting and standardizing processes for emergency use, he said.



The booth, which measures 1 meter in length and width, stands 2.5 meters high and weighs 230 kilograms, is portable with fixable wheels on the bottom, Lee said. It is also more cost-effective, and is priced half as much as a negative-pressure medical tent.



At the Italian Red Cross’ request, the company recently donated two of its booths. Flying them to Europe alone cost over 10 million won, he said, while 500 euros ($540) was covered by the humanitarian aid institution.



“The health and foreign affairs ministries have approached us with plans for providing the booths, along with testing kits, as part of COVID-19 relief to developing countries,” he said.







The walk-thru testing booth, designed by Dr. Ahn Yeo-hyun (Courtesy of Dr. Ahn)