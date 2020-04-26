 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hanwha Q Cells No. 1 in US solar power market

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Apr 26, 2020 - 16:59       Updated : Apr 26, 2020 - 17:02
Hanwha Q Cells’ residential solar power module in Arizona, US (Hanwha Q Cells)
Hanwha Q Cells’ residential solar power module in Arizona, US (Hanwha Q Cells)


South Korean solar panel maker Hanwha Q Cells topped both residential and commercial solar power module markets in the US last year, industry data showed Sunday.

Hanwha Q Cells controlled 25.2 and 13.3 percent of each sector last year, up 11.1 and 5 percentage points on-year, respectively, becoming the first solar power module manufacturer to top both markets since 2013, according to data compiled by energy consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.

“With unrivaled technology and quality, Hanwha Q Cells will march forward to increase its foothold in the premium US solar power market,” Hanwha Q Cells CEO Kim Hee-cheul said.

The US residential solar power market grew 15 percent on-year by adding 2.8 gigawatts of capacity last year. Also, an extra demand of 1 gigawatt is expected in California alone by 2024 as the state government requires newly built houses to be equipped with solar panels starting this year. Meanwhile, the US commercial solar power market added 2 gigawatts of capacity last year.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114