Dansaekhwa master Yun Hyong-keun’s late works unveiled in Seoul

An installation view of “Yun Hyong-keun 1989-1999,” at PKM Gallery in Jongno, central Seoul (PKM Gallery)



The late works of Yun Hyong-keun (1928-2007), the master of monochrome painting, or Dansaekhwa, from the late 1980s to 1990s, have been unveiled to the public at PKM Gallery in Seoul. The exhibition is the first that focuses exclusively on the master’s works from his later years.



Titled “Yun Hyong-keun 1989-1999,” the exhibition features 24 paintings from the period. Yun’s works garnered the international spotlight through a retrospective held at Palazzo Fortuny in Venice last year, which coincided with the 2019 Venice Biennale. The retrospective started in 2018 at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea.



Yun’s works from the 1990s are lesser known compared to his earlier ones, but are worthy of more attention as they show a unique stylistic development, according to Park Kyung-hee, president at PKM Gallery.



“While his early works are characterized by the permeating effect of ink painting and flanking two columns, the later works appear bolder in form and colors,” Park said at a press conference held Wednesday at the galley. “Yun’s works from the late period are particularly meaningful as they absorb both Eastern and Western styles, which Yun developed after being influenced by Donald Judd, an American minimalist artist.”



Exchanges with Judd -- regarded as one of the most significant figures in postwar art -- ignited a change in Yun’s paintings. Yun gradually moved away from the “Gate of Heaven and Earth” series that he had been producing for a decade since the early 1970s, pursuing drastic simplification in terms of color and form after meeting Judd.





