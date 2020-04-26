 Back To Top
Business

Cargo trucks in Korea going green

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Apr 26, 2020 - 16:59       Updated : Apr 26, 2020 - 17:04
Hyundai Porter II EV (top) and Kia Bongo III EV (Hyundai Motor/Kia Motors)
Hyundai Porter II EV (top) and Kia Bongo III EV (Hyundai Motor/Kia Motors)


The government is increasing efforts to make the logistics industry here greener.

The Ministry of Environment said Friday it will be providing subsidies for 8,200 electric cargo trucks to reduce fine dust and carbon emissions.

It has signed a memorandum of understanding with two automakers and five logistics firms -- Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors as well as CJ Logistics, Hanjin, Lotte Global Logistics, DHL Korea and Hyundai Glovis -- to put more environment-friendly electric cargo trucks on the road.

“The MOU has been signed so that the public and private sectors can join hands and promote logistics firms, who account for most demand for freight trucks, to change their diesel cargo trucks into electric cargo trucks to reduce the fine dust and carbon emissions,” the ministry said.

In accordance with the agreement, the logistics firms will purchase around 2,800 1-ton trucks among the 8,200.

Since December, demand for electric cargo trucks has been surging in Korea, as Hyundai and Kia introduced their electric cargo trucks -- Porter II EV and Kia Bongo III EV -- with improved performance and cost competitiveness. The sales of electric cargo trucks spiked to 2,890 units in the first quarter this year compared to three units in the same period last year.

The government said it will establish sufficient charging stations to prepare for Hyundai and Kia’s new electric cargo trucks.


By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
