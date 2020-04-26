[News Focus] ‘Debt-based’ stock purchases surge 34% in one month

The electronic board at a commercial bank-based dealing room in Seoul shows a daily fluctuation of stock and currency indexes as of April 20. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- Stock investments are often likened to a zero-sum game, as winners take the money of losers. It is impossible for every participant in the capital market to see capital gains even if the market is bullish, as their buying and selling timing is various.



Further, the probability of becoming losers grows when individuals use “leverage” in purchases, under which they are allowed to buy credit-based stocks by borrowing money from brokerage firms. This type of high-risk trading has increased by more than 2 trillion won ($1.63 billion) over the past month.



The Kospi, which traded at over 2,000 points in early March, dipped below 1,500 on March 19 in the wake of the novel coronavirus, which hit South Korea and many countries around the globe.



But the benchmark index has recovered to trade above 1,850 since mid-April, showing extreme volatility within just a month.



A large portion of small investors (mostly Koreans) are estimated to have been successful in taking the money with high gains up to 50 percent or more if they bought stocks in mid-March and sold those a month later.



But individuals, who were holding stocks when the index traded above 2,000 and sold between March 6-19 in their bet for further falls of the Kospi are considered to be losers. The index dropped from 2,040.22 on March 6 to close at 1,457.64 points on March 19.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)