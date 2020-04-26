 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea reports 10 new cases, daily case count slows down

By Kim Arin
Published : Apr 26, 2020 - 11:48       Updated : Apr 26, 2020 - 12:10
(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

South Korea has 10 newly confirmed virus patients, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data Sunday.

The daily tally of new cases has been hovering around 10 for the past week.

Four new patients traveling from abroad were detected, bringing the total imported cases to 1,037.

The number of those discharged from care after recovering rose by 82 to 8,717. Testing negative in two tests performed at 24-hour intervals qualifies as recovery.

But KCDC Deputy Director Kwon Jun-wook said at least 250 of the recovered patients have tested positive for the virus again.

Kwon said the patients who are showing positive RT-PCR results post-recovery do not appear to be highly infectious, but investigation was still underway for the suspected relapse cases.

Two more patients have died, raising the death toll to 242.

Korea’s fatality rate stands at 2.2 percent -- higher for seniors aged 80 and older at over 20 percent.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114