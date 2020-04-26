S. Korea reports 10 new cases, daily case count slows down

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
South Korea has 10 newly confirmed virus patients, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data Sunday.
The daily tally of new cases has been hovering around 10 for the past week.
Four new patients traveling from abroad were detected, bringing the total imported cases to 1,037.
The number of those discharged from care after recovering rose by 82 to 8,717. Testing negative in two tests performed at 24-hour intervals qualifies as recovery.
But KCDC Deputy Director Kwon Jun-wook said at least 250 of the recovered patients have tested positive for the virus again.
Kwon said the patients who are showing positive RT-PCR results post-recovery do not appear to be highly infectious, but investigation was still underway for the suspected relapse cases.
Two more patients have died, raising the death toll to 242.
Korea’s fatality rate stands at 2.2 percent -- higher for seniors aged 80 and older at over 20 percent.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)