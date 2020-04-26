Elstech seeks to expand self-sterilizing sheet tech for masks, cellphone cases

The COVID-19 pandemic is for sterilization tech companies an opportunity to showcase what they have to offer.
Elstech is a self-sterilizing sheet manufacturer that is seeking new ways to apply its bacteria-eliminating technology.
Headed by CEO Roh Man-kyun, a scientific researcher with experience in defense science, Elstech said it has developed oxygen sheets that can sterilize bacteria, virus and fungus, as well as reduce unpleasant odor and ventilate.
The company's self-sterilizing sheet is currently being applied for prototype products of shoe soles, sanitary pads, car seats, air purifier filters and for facial masks as well as cellphone cases, it added.
Korea Testing & Research Institute has approved Elstech’s self-sterilizing sheet of being able to eliminate 99.9 percent of Staphylococcus aureus and E. coli, in a laboratory setting.
At Dongguk University Medical Center where the self-sterilizing sheet was clinically tested for its effect on patients‘ wounds, the sheet helped reduce bacteria infestation by 53 percent, the company explained.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
)