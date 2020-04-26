 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Elstech seeks to expand self-sterilizing sheet tech for masks, cellphone cases

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Apr 26, 2020 - 14:29       Updated : Apr 26, 2020 - 14:43
 

The COVID-19 pandemic is for sterilization tech companies an opportunity to showcase what they have to offer.

Elstech is a self-sterilizing sheet manufacturer that is seeking new ways to apply its bacteria-eliminating technology.

Headed by CEO Roh Man-kyun, a scientific researcher with experience in defense science, Elstech said it has developed oxygen sheets that can sterilize bacteria, virus and fungus, as well as reduce unpleasant odor and ventilate.

The company's self-sterilizing sheet is currently being applied for prototype products of shoe soles, sanitary pads, car seats, air purifier filters and for facial masks as well as cellphone cases, it added.

Korea Testing & Research Institute has approved Elstech’s self-sterilizing sheet of being able to eliminate 99.9 percent of Staphylococcus aureus and E. coli, in a laboratory setting.

At Dongguk University Medical Center where the self-sterilizing sheet was clinically tested for its effect on patients‘ wounds, the sheet helped reduce bacteria infestation by 53 percent, the company explained.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114