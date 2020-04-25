Journalist suspended over ties to Telegram sex abuse case

(Yonhap)



A television journalist has been suspended due to his alleged links to the Telegram sex abuse chatroom case, with the police looking into the case, related officials said Saturday.



The journalist with local broadcaster MBC, who allegedly paid 700,000 won ($563) to access the sex crime chatroom, was reportedly booked by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency for his involvement.



The police said they “cannot give a confirmation” on the matter.



The police are believed to have caught the financial transaction made by the journalist after confiscating the cryptocurrency exchange.



The alleged mastermind who ran the Telegram sex crime ring, Cho Ju-bin, received payments from users in exchange for video and photographic content of women and girls being sexually exploited and abused.



The journalist in question flatly denied the accusation, telling a local media outlet, “I did not join the ‘Paksa’ chatroom. I was not part of it. ... The company has directed me to wait for a new placement, but I didn’t even undergo police investigation.”



At the top of its prime time evening news broadcast Friday, MBC made a brief comment on the matter saying the company has excluded him from regular duties as a reporter and that a fact-finding mission was underway.



“We have confirmed that one of our reporters attempted to join a paid service to the ‘Paksa’ chatroom, where sexually exploitation content was shared, and we are looking into it,” said anchor Wang Jong-myeong.



“MBC will take strict measures in accordance with the company’s internal investigation and police investigation.”



He added, during MBC’s first internal investigation, the reporter admitted to sending some 700,000 won for research, but was not able to enter the chatroom after the operator demanded additional person identification.



By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)