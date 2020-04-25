 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Share of domestic factors rising in Seoul‘s ultrafine dust

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 25, 2020 - 10:51       Updated : Apr 25, 2020 - 10:51

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The share of domestic factors in Seoul‘s ultrafine dust particles has increased over the past five years, while the ratio of China’s contribution to the local particulate pollution has been stagnant, a report showed Saturday.

According to the report issued by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, homegrown pollutants were responsible for 26 percent of the capital‘s ultrafine particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, or PM 2.5, as of 2019, marking a rise from 22 percent in 2016.

In contrast, the ratio of China’s contribution to Seoul‘s PM 2.5 concentrations remained unchanged at 38 percent in the 2016-19 period, the report noted.

North Korea and other foreign regions were to blame for only 4 percent of the city’s PM 2.5 pollution in 2019, down sharply from 17 percent in 2016.

The report said the PM 2.5 self-contribution ratio for other parts of South Korea, excluding Seoul, jumped from 23 percent to 32 percent. (Yonhap)

  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114