National

[Photo News] Celebrating World Penguin Day

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 26, 2020 - 10:01       Updated : Apr 26, 2020 - 10:01

South Korean members of the Korean Federation for Environmental Movement celebrated the World Penguin Day at Gwanghwamun Plaza on Friday. 


Holding a press conference and performances, the civic activists stressed the need to preserve krill, which is the main diet of penguins, while pointing out that commercial fishery of krill has been expanding rapidly. 


The World Penguin Day promotes public awareness for the endangerment of penguins and encourages people to learn more about them and their importance to the ecosystem.


(Photos: Yonhap)

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
