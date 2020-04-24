 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Boryung Pharma posts upbeat Q1 earnings, but outlook cloudy

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Apr 24, 2020 - 16:05       Updated : Apr 24, 2020 - 16:14
Boryung Pharmaceutical on Friday announced over 40 percent on-year increase in its operating profit in the first quarter, but also expressed concerns for the next quarter.

The company’s consolidated revenue for the first quarter rose 13 percent to 134.2 billion won ($109 million), while operating profit rose 42 percent to 13.3 billion won and net profit slid 6 percent to 8.3 billion won.

It said its anti-hypertension drug Kanarb’s domestic performance led to good business last year, and the effects of it were reflected in the first quarter. Boryung surpassed the 500 billion won revenue threshold for the first time last year.

“We are concerned about the second quarter, when the COVID-19 effects will begin to appear in our financial papers,” said a Boryung official.

In comparison to the rosy first-quarter results, the drop in figures would appear worse than it looks.

The coronavirus pandemic hit South Korea in February, and Boryung’s sales began to decrease from March.

“Our drugs are for chronic illnesses -- meaning our overall performance will not totter easily. But if the economic uncertainty drags on, it will affect our business,” the official said.

The company is prepared for the worst, however, preemptively securing raw material for medicine sourced from varying overseas destinations including China, India, Japan and Europe.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114