 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

British artist with styles of van Gogh unveils kinetic paintings in Seoul

By Park Yuna
Published : Apr 24, 2020 - 15:24       Updated : Apr 24, 2020 - 15:28
Billy Childish, a painter who hails from the UK, opened his first solo exhibition in Seoul at Lehman Maupin in Jongno, central Seoul.

The works of Childish remind that of Expressionism painters in the early 20th century, chracterized with strong brush strokes and vivid colors,

Titled “Wolves, Sunsets and the Self,” the exhibition runs until June 27, featuring seven new paintings by the artist. His paintings, which look as if they are alive, come from the artist’s unique method of painting; he works on paintings intuitively and quickly, creating them in a single session without any revision. 
 
An installation view of “Wolves, Sunsets and the Self,” at Lehman Maupin in Seoul. (Lehman Maupin)
An installation view of “Wolves, Sunsets and the Self,” at Lehman Maupin in Seoul. (Lehman Maupin)

“I simply follow what interests me at the time I am painting. Nature supplies all the answers,” Childish told the organizers at Lehman Maupin ahead of the exhibition.

“My wish for the audience in Seoul (is for them) to feel that they have been addressed politely and invited to interpret the paintings for themselves and not feel that I’m prescribing, or requiring any particular response; that they see these works as a window into their own relationship with nature,” he added.

Born in 1959 in the United Kingdom, Childish is also a musician and writer who produced hundreds of albums and dozens of literature works such as fiction and poetry. Although he has hosted five art exhibitions in New York and Hong Kong, it is his first time to have solo exhibition in Seoul.

“His paintings are often said to remind of that of Vincent van Gogh,” Lee Ji-seon, gallery associate of Lehman Maupin told The Korea Herald. “(We expect that) his kinetic paintings will be loved by many Korean audiences.”

Lehman Maupin Seoul is situated in Jongno, central Seoul. The gallery opened in January 2018 following the branches in New York and Hong Kong. The gallery operates from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday. These days, it closes an hour earlier than the regular hours due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114