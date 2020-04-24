British artist with styles of van Gogh unveils kinetic paintings in Seoul

Billy Childish, a painter who hails from the UK, opened his first solo exhibition in Seoul at Lehman Maupin in Jongno, central Seoul.



The works of Childish remind that of Expressionism painters in the early 20th century, chracterized with strong brush strokes and vivid colors,



Titled “Wolves, Sunsets and the Self,” the exhibition runs until June 27, featuring seven new paintings by the artist. His paintings, which look as if they are alive, come from the artist’s unique method of painting; he works on paintings intuitively and quickly, creating them in a single session without any revision.





An installation view of “Wolves, Sunsets and the Self,” at Lehman Maupin in Seoul. (Lehman Maupin)