Home-shopping livestreaming by department stores picks up pace

Show hosts advertise a brand jacket for Hyundai Department Store on Naver’s smart store webcasts on Friday. (Yonhap)



Department stores are jumping into “live commerce” by livestreaming services -- providing indirect shopping experiences -- to tackle weakened sales amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to industry sources Friday.



Hyundai Department Store said it will run a livestream fashion show dubbed “2020 Digital Live Fashion Show” at 7 p.m. on Saturday. It is the first time a department store will run a fashion show without audience.



The online fashion show will be livestreamed on its official YouTube channel Hyundai Department Store TV and also Chinese ecommerce platform TaoBao and Shoppy, the largest online shopping platform in Southeast Asia.



In the show designed to promote brands from small- and medium-sized companies, 25 brands including Man.G and Holynumber7 will participate, and the designers will stand with some 30 influencers to explain the merits of their clothes.



“We seek to provide customers with a new (shopping) experience and update them on the latest fashion trends, while give opportunities for SMEs to introduce their new items,” a Hyundai Department Store official said.





A show host promotes bags on a livestream app for Lotte Department Store on Friday. (Yonhap)